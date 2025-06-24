Armed police swooped on an Edinburgh house last night after a report of a man with a knife at the property.

But the man had gone by the time officers arrived at the premises in Pennywell Gardens, West Pilton.

There were no reports of any injuries. And police say they are now following a “positive line of enquiry”.

Police responded to reports of a man with a knife | TSPL

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.05pm on Monday, 23 June, 2025, we received a report of a man with a knife at a property in the West Pilton area of Edinburgh.

“There were no reports of any injuries. The man left prior to police arrival.

“Officers, including firearms officers attended and a search was conducted at a property on Pennywell Gardens.

“Enquiries are ongoing and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”