Arthur's Seat: Helicopter deployed to Edinburgh beauty spot in major rescue mission to help injured woman
A helicopter was deployed to Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat in a major rescue mission after a woman was injured last night.
HM Coastguard sent a chopper to the hill as crowds descended on the area to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
Police, ambulance crews and mountain rangers also attended the ‘very inaccessible location’ where the woman had sustained an injury in her lower leg.
According to Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team, its members helped to lift the casualty into the helicopter, which later landed near Holyrood Palace.
The organisation wrote on social media: “Shortly after 22:30 on Friday night the team were called by Police Scotland to assist in a multiagency rescue on Arthurs Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
“A casualty had sustained a lower leg injury in a very inaccessible location.
“Team members were deployed to the casualty who was being medically assessed by Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics.
“We were informed that Rescue 199, the Coastguard helicopter based at Prestwick had also been tasked to the incident and its arrival was imminent.
“Our team members liaised with the helicopter who winched the casualty onboard.
“The helicopter landed close to Holyrood Palace where additional Mountain Rescue, police and ambulance had prepared a landing site for casualty hand over.
“Holyrood Park was incredibly busy this evening as the Aurora Borealis was visible in the clear skies.
“Hundreds of people had flocked to the park to witness the natural phenomenon and we were not only lucky enough to see the Aurora ourselves, but able to capture the fantastic light as a backdrop to photos taken by the team during the rescue.
“We wish our casualty a full and speedy recovery and hope she is able to get out and about in the hills soon.”
A Coastguard spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard rescued an injured woman from Arthur’s Seat, Edinburgh, last night (10 May).
“Alerted at around 11pm, the Coastguard helicopter from Prestwick was sent to the scene. Once rescued by the helicopter, the casualty was transferred into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
