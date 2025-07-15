An artisanal pizzeria is up for sale after just five months since being established in a popular area of Edinburgh.

Hollowstone Pizza on Warrender Park Road has been listed for sale for someone to acquire the business which sells artisanal pizza.

The listing says the pizzeria has a good reputation in the area: “Situated in the sought-after Marchmont and Newington area, the business benefits from a buzzing residential and student population.

Hollowstone Pizzeria is being sold only five months after opening | TSPL

“With a great local reputation and strong delivery reach via Just Eat, Deliveroo and Uber Eats, Hollowstone Pizzeria is ideally placed to serve loyal locals and hungry late-night browsers alike.”

The listing goes on to say that Hollowstone pizzeria was established just five months ago and is operated solely by the business owner who has no staff and minimal opening hours.

With the sale the listing says there is “vast potential to grow” the business if there was increased trading hours and local marketing.

Despite the current set opening hours on google currently say the pizzeria is only open 4:30pm-9pm Saturday and Sunday, reviews for the business are very positive with one saying it provides “one of the best pizzas in Edinburgh."

Cat said: “One of the best pizzas in Edinburgh - which is saying a lot considering there’s so many good authentic pizzerias in Edinburgh. The crust is thinner and crispier than most, which I love! Taste was amazing, no faults at all.”

Isla Zhang said: “I had a brilliant little dinner here. Delicious and great quality pizza at a very reasonable price. Particularly good that you can get pizza by the slice, all fresh and handmade.”