Attempted murder probe after man seriously injured in Livingston

An appeal for information has been launched after the attempted murder of a man in Livingston.

Police responded to a report of an altercation between a number of men in woods near Holly Grove shortly after 4pm on Monday.

A 27-year-old man was found with serious head injuries, as well as injuries to his neck and hands.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective Sergeant Andrew McGhee, of Livingston, CID said: “We believe that this was a targeted attack and I want to reassure the public that a thorough investigation is currently under way.

“As part of our inquiries into this incident, which we’re treating as attempted murder, we’re urging anyone who may have information of relevance to come forward.”

