A viral shop based in London is set to open its first Scottish location in Edinburgh

Auld Hag, the viral Scottish food and drink shop which opened in North London last year, will open its first Scottish location in Edinburgh in November. Dubbed ‘Shoap’, it will initially open as a pop-up at Studio Skua on St Stephen Street, Stockbridge with a view of opening permanently in the capital.

Gregg outside the Edinburgh venue for Auld Hag | Gregg Boyd

The pop-up will sell their iconic morning rolls, pies and also offer soft drinks and coffee. Further details are yet to be announced.

Announcing the pop-up on Instagram, Gregg Boyd wrote: “Delighted to say we’ll be opening on St Stephen Street in Stockbridge in November - opening Saturday 1 November for morning rolls, pies, soft drinks and coffee. Katie & James at @studioskua.scot are giving us an incredible opportunity to open a pop-up Shoap with the view to opening permanently in Scotland’s capital.

“Since we opened in Angel, I’ve always wanted to open the second one in Edinburgh. I worked at Earthy when I lived there and it was inspiration for what the Shoap is today. Stockbridge was one of the key areas in our mind - the weekend market, our pals already smashing it with bakeries, clothing shops, bars and restaurants and overall, just a class food and drink scene.

“I’m buzzing to bring proper Scottish rolls to Edinburgh - we hope to see you there in November and beyond, and we’ll share more details about plans over the coming weeks.”

Auld Hag has become well known for their morning rolls in London. | Auld Hag

Auld Hag began life as a market stall in London, selling haggis, before opening a shop near Angel tube station in 2024. It became instantly popular, with long queues

Speaking to Glasgow World earlier this year, Gregg said the idea came from a desire to promote Scottish food in drink.

He said: “We wanted to focus on quality. Everything being baked on site, getting produce in from areas of Scotland that people may not even know is producing stuff, whether it be coffee roasted in Skye, chocolate made in the East End of Glasgow, beautiful smoked fish from the Highlands and we've got some fantastic cheese from the borders. So it's trying to take a wee bit of everything from across Scotland to showcase the very best produce."