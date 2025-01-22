Housebuilder acquires land with plans for 147 home development in East Lothian
Avant Homes Scotland has acquired a 11.1-acre site to deliver a £47.8m, 174 new home development at Bidwells in East Lothian - with a mix of two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom family homes at the site named Althamer View which will be located off Greendykes Way.
The housebuilder acquired the site from developer Hargreaves Land for an undisclosed sum. Work is scheduled to start on site in the coming weeks with the first homes anticipated to go on sale at the beginning of March.
The development will form part of the wider Blindwells masterplan, which Hargreaves Land secured outline planning consent for 1,600 homes for in 2017.
New education facilities, a healthcare hub, local retail outlets and a range of other services are also part of the plans, as it seeks to help establish a thriving new community.
Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Jim Wilkinson, said: “As a business, we are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in locations where people want to live. Our Althamer View development is testament to this.
“Blindwells is an excellent placemaking masterplan and our development will further contribute to establishing and growing this new vibrant community in East Lothian.
“We now look forward to delivering our range of practically designed, energy efficient homes at Althamer View.”
Edinburgh-based Avant Homes Scotland currently has 11 live developments, ranging from Craigowl Law in Dundee to Draffen Park in Stewarton.
Bruce Lindsay, development director at Hargreaves Land, said: “We are thrilled to kick off 2025 with the news of our latest land sale which will see the development of more high-quality new homes at Blindwells.
“This year will see the launch of our new primary school, major investment in on-site and off-site infrastructure and in the coming months we hope to have positive news regarding our planning application for the Blindwells town centre.
“We are delighted to welcome Avant Homes to Blindwells in what is set to be a significant year in the evolution of the scheme.”
