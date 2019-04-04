Avengers Endgame: Midnight screening at Edinburgh cinemas for comic fans

Excited comic fans have the chance to attend special midnight viewings of one of the most hotly anticipated films of the year in Edinburgh on its UK release date.

Avengers: Endgame, the latest release in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, follows directly from the events in last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

The new movie will be screened at 12:01am on Thursday, April 25th at Vue Edinburgh Omni Centre and Vue Edinburgh Ocean Terminal.

And fans will be able to relive the events of Infinity War in a screening immediately beforehand on the Wednesday evening.

The billed start times for the movies are 11:35pm for Avengers: Endgame and 8:30pm for the double-bill screening.

After half of all life in the universe was killed due to the actions of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, the remaining Avengers and their allies must reassemble in one final stand.

Tickets for the first screening of Avengers: Endgame and the double bill with Avengers: Infinity War can be booked at http://www.myvue.com/

