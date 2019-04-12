Baby in critical condition after being attacked by dog

Have your say

A baby is in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked by a dog.

Police were called to an address in Hawick in the Scottish Borders at 4.35pm on Thursday.

Police attended the scene.

The boy was taken to hospital and officers remain at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “About 4.35pm on Thursday April 11 2019, emergency services were called to an address in Hawick after a report of a baby being attacked by a dog.

“A baby boy has been taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“Officers remain in attendance and inquiries are ongoing.”