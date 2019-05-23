Badly drawn Hearts stickers created ahead of Scottish Cup final

FROM a haunting portrait of Craig Levein to a “vast improvement” for Stevie Fulton, they are the Hearts legends celebrated by Jambos across the Capital – but not as fans know them.

Artists Alex and Sian Pratchett have “faithfully” recreated some Tynecastle heroes in their own unique style ahead of Hearts’ Scottish Cup final clash with Celtic this weekend.

1.

The pair, who post on Twitter under the name @CheapPanini, began drawing during the 2014 World Cup as they could not justify the cost of filling the album with official stickers.

And they have now turned their talents to sketching dozens of past Hearts stars including the likes of Steven Pressley, Rudi Skacel and Henry Smith.

Tottenham fan Alex, 35, said the reaction to the drawings had been “mixed,” adding: “If we were any good at drawing, it wouldn’t be nearly as fun, I think most people realise that.

“We generally try and draw one team a week, it is really whoever shouts the loudest but with Hearts being in the cup final on Saturday, we thought it might be fun to try and bring them down to earth a little bit.”

2.

Midfielder Fulton was once infamously taunted with chants of “booked for being ugly, you got booked for being ugly” by Hibernian fans after being carded during a derby at Easter Road.

Alex said the pair never set out to draw the greatest players from each club, but focussed on the “cult heroes” and signings gone wrong to give each team their own unique collection of portraits.

The sketch of legendary goalkeeper Smith in particular caught the eye of some social media followers who pointed out an apparent resemblance to Rolling Stones front Sir Mick Jagger.

He said: “I’m not an avid follower of Scottish football, so I did have to do a bit of research before I came up with the list, but once you get past the top scorers, the all time appearance holders, you get down to the real cult heroes, that is where it gets more fun.”

3.

Earlier this year, the couple were ordered to stop selling “wonky drawings” of Manchester United players by the Club’s legal team over breach of trademark claims.

Alex said they have since made improvements to the sketches, revealing they had removed any club logos to avoid potential legal troubles.

He said: “Hopefully people do realise that it is all just a bit of fun. For us, it is just a hobby that has got out of hand and most of the time when we post on Twitter, it’s to give people a laugh.”

Despite not being a supporter of the Tynecastle Club, Alex wished Craig Levein’s men well in Saturday’s final, adding: “Whenever I look at the Scottish league from down south, whoever you see up there challenging Celtic and Rangers, you do tend to get behind them, so hopefully Hearts can do well in the

4.

final.”

The answers:

1. Stevie Fulton

2. John Robertson

3. Craig Levein

4. Henry Smith

5.

5. Steven Pressley