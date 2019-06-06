BBC Springwatch spies family of otters living in popular Edinburgh park

A FAMILY of otters have made their home in a city park after footage of the cute critters emerged online.

A Tweet posted from the BBC Springwatch account offered an in-depth look at a mother and cub living and hunting in Figgate Park.

It is unclear how long the family have been living in the area, however the clip, narrated by a BBC Springwatch presenter, noted they were likely feeding on frogs and small fish living in and around the pond. The clip continued: “They’re really shy and elusive animals and seeing them up close is a privilege.

“Cleaner waterways have allowed them to make a big comeback in the UK, reclaiming territories they had once abandoned due to the pressures put on them by humans.”

The presenter added: “It’s really special here that you can actually see them in an urban environment.”

Around 8,000 otters are thought to live in Scotland.

Grabs taken from video showing otters in the Figgate Pond, Portobello,''taken from the Facebook page Porty People, posted by Graham Kitchener

It has not been confirmed whether the footage will appear in the Springwatch documentary.