The six-part show will see a cast of celebrity couples take part in a series of mental, physical and emotional challenges designed to test their bonds.

Relationship experts Anjula Mutanda and Maria McErlane will analyse the way the couples work together, granting points for performance.

One by one the couples will be eliminated, until an unbreakable celebrity duo is crowned winner.

Comedian Rob Beckett will be presenting, and explained his excitement for the show.

He said: “I am obsessed with people and family and partner dynamics. I love nothing more than leaving a party and gossiping with my wife Lou about all the other couples and how they behaved or how their kids behaved.

“This show is perfect for that, as it puts all kinds of pressure of different couples to see how they react. It’s brilliant. I was excited when I got offered the job but watching it unfold exceeded all of my very high expectations.”

Anjula Mutanda, one of the relationship experts, added: “I was looking to see how our couples coped under pressure and handled situations that they were not in control of.

“A lot of the games were time pressured, which meant that the couples were put under physical and emotional stress.

“How they treated each other when they were in these circumstances spoke volumes about their strengths and challenges as a couple.”

How to watch Unbreakable

Episode one of Unbreakable will be on BBC One on Thursday October 6 at 8pm. There are six episodes which will air weekly.

If you miss an episode, you will be able to catch up on BBC iPlayer.

Maria McErlane, Relationship Expert

In episode one, celebrities Denise Welch, Stephen Bailey, Simon Weston CBE, Charlie Mullins OBE and Shanaze Reade arrive at a picturesque countryside manor with their romantic partners.

Before they unpack their bags, each of the couples attempts to build a bridge across a nearby lake, as Rob, Anjula and Maria look out for signs of troubled water.

In a dramatic conclusion to the first episode, Rob reveals a terrifying challenge that will take the couples’ relationships to new heights.

Anjula Mutanda, Relationship Expert

Who is in BBC’s Unbreakable?

Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley

Loose Woman and former actress Denise Welch will star in the series alongside her painter husband, Lincoln Townley. The pair have been married since 2013.

The couple said: “We’ve always seen ourselves as an unbreakable couple and it was nice to show that to other people, as many in life have doubted us.”

Charlie Mullins OBE and RaRa

One of the richest plumbers in the world , Charlie Mullins, and his singer girlfriend RaRa will also feature.

They said: “We thought it would be a great challenge to do together. We have so much fun together on a daily basis, working and living together.It was a good opportunity to take part in a new experience and make some more memories.”

Simon Weston CBE and Lucy Weston

Welsh veteran Simon Weston and his wife Lucy will compete to be the strongest couple. They have been married for 32 years and have three children together.

The couple said: “We don’t think we struggled with any aspect of the challenges. The physical side of things was a bit tough mostly because we’re old!

“At times, especially for Lucy, things were emotional. There were topics she hadn’t spoken about in public before.”

Stephen Bailey and Rich Taylor

Stand-up comedian Stephen Bailey and his non-celebrity partner Rich Taylor will try to prove they are unbreakable.

“Throughout this process and spending time with other couples navigating their way through life, we learnt a lot about relationships. We all have a past, but it’s about laughing and having fun in the present to guarantee your future,” the couple said.

Shirley Ballas and Danny Taylor

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and her theatre star boyfriend Danny Taylor will be on the show.

Danny said: “I think ultimately in all of this as well, is the aspect of friendship and just getting to know each other, never losing sight of why you got together in the first place.