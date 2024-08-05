A top-rated Edinburgh café and deli has gone up for sale - two years after it opened its doors in Corstorphine’s High Street.

Bennitos Café, opened in St John’s Road in 2022, transforming a former public toilet block into a thriving delicatessen. The Edinburgh business took ‘Corstorphine by storm’ offering real Italian gelato, coffees, continental meats and cheeses and a range of hot and cold plates.

Bennitos Café, in St John’s Road, Edinburgh, is now on the market | Google Maps

The premises is now on the market with a leasehold price of £40,000, with the café/deli now advertised on business marketplace website, Rightbiz. The advert reads: “Bennitos has taken Corstorphine by storm and has been an excellent addition to Corstorphine’s High Street, they have a good social media presence, and all the locals know the shop very well.

“The Deli offers take away or sit in Pasta, Panini's, salads, sandwiches, soups as well as excellent coffee, gelato and a traditional breakfast menu. Internally at the moment there is space for six-nine covers with a further 10 outside at the front and a further 18-20 to the back in the conservatory/garden room.”

The advertisement adds: “The shop frontage is beautifully done with a decked seating area for customers, the front also has retractable awnings and attractive signage and lighting. Additionally, the occupiers have formed a conservatory style garden room to the rear of the property to create more space for diners.”

For more information you visit the Rightbiz website.