Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty dies aged 53
The actress shot to fame in the hit 1990s teenage drama alongside co-star Jason Priestley when they played twins Brenda and Brandon Walsh who move to Beverly Hills from middle America
Doherty went on to feature in a host of other projects, including playing Prue Halliwell in US TV series Charmed
Her publicist, Leslie Sloane, said in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty
“On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease
“The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie
“The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.
The actress’s cancer had gone into remission but in 2020 she announced that it had returned the previous year
She described it to US breakfast show Good Morning America at the time as a “bitter pill to swallow”
Last year, Doherty started a memoir podcast, titled Let’s Be Clear, in which she spoke about her ongoing experience of stage four breast cancer and her decades-long career in Hollywood
She also spoke of the lessons she had learned from relationships following her divorce from her third husband, photographer Kurt Iswarienko, in April 2023
Doherty had previously married American actor Ashley Hamilton and professional poker player Rick Salomon.
Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran for 10 series from 1990 to 2000, made household names of Doherty and Priestley, as well as their co-stars including Luke Perry, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling and Brian Austin Green
Later in her career, Doherty competed in Dancing With The Stars, the American version of Strictly Come Dancing, in 2010.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.