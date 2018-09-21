Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child night coming to Edinburgh

It's time to unleash your inner Sasha Fierce because Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child are coming to Edinburgh.

It might not be the real deal but The Hits of Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child is the nearest you'll probably ever get to the superstar icons.

The show has already had sell out gigs in London and Newcastle and they're making their Edinburgh debut at The Queen's Hall on 09 November.

This huge tribute to Queen Bee includes all the top hits from her early days in Destiny's Child to more recent hits as a solo artist.

“This is a massive production, comprising a 13 piece live band of top session musicians, with a full string section and three of most up-front and amazing female vocalists, this side of the Atlantic,” says The Queen’s Hall says.

“They’ll be paying true homage to all the glamour, feminine toughness, heartbreak, love, sensuality, sass and sisterhood, of the greatest girl group of modern times, Destiny’s Child, and the #1 feminine icon on the planet today, Beyoncé.”

The tickets are a fraction of the cost of seeing the real deal too and cost just £20.00, or £15.00 for the Early Bird Offer.

Buy tickets here

