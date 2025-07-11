Billie Eilish surprises Edinburgh restaurant with a visit before Glasgow show

Restaurant owners in Edinburgh were "honoured" as multi Grammy award winning singer Billie Eilish visited them before her sold out Glasgow show earlier this week.

Vegan Italian restaurant, Sora Diana, in Newington said the Happier Than Ever singer came in as part of a group on Monday July 7, the night before her Glasgow show, and ordered garlic focaccia, blu burrata and spicy penne all’arrabbiata.

Director and Co-Founder of Sora Diana, Dea Delossi, said she knew there was going to be a VIP coming to dine as Eilish’s security had visited the restaurant the day before to check there were suitable entrances for the singer to enter discreetly.

The owners of Sora Diana were shocked when Billie Eilish walked through the back entrance | NW

She said: “Luckily we have quite a reserved area in the back with a big table and it's very close to the back entrance which is not open to the public but we can allow that in this situation for example if you wanted a more discreet way of coming into the restaurant.”

The security team booked a table for 12 people and did not tell the restaurant who was coming but said it was a VIP that needed a discreet dinner.

The restaurant owners and staff were shocked when Billie Eilish walked through the back entrance and said they did everything they could to make sure nobody else knew she was there.

“She was not seen by anybody apart from the staff. We did assign one waitress to her table so she could have a personalised service and my business partner was there and she was the one who cooked the meal and took the order directly from the table.

“She was lovely, she was very complimentary, she was very thankful, she was very nice with everybody. She stayed a couple of hours.

Sora Diana is located at 19-21 Causewayside in the Southside of Edinburgh | Sora Diana

Delossi said Eilish “loved” the food and that a bodyguard had told her business partner that the singer had picked the restaurant herself.

Eilish has been vocal about her vegan diet due to ethical and environmental reasons, the restaurant were honored to cater for her as their entire menu is vegan.

Delossi said: “We appreciate the fact she came the night before her big debut on stage, we feel very honored that she gave us that kind of trust.”

Delossi was particularly pleased at such a famous visitor as the restaurant only formally opened in February this year after the closure of previous sister restaurant Sora Lella.

“We were very honoured considering the high establishment and this restaurant opened in February, so we’re very new.”