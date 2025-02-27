Fire crews remain at scene of early morning blaze at derelict building in Currie
Three crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Currie’s Blinkbonny Road shortly before 5am on Thursday, February 27. A high reach appliance was also used to battle the blaze.
Firefighters remain at the scene more than nine hours on from when they were first called. There are no reported casualties.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.43am on Thursday, 27 February, to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Blinkbonny Road, Currie.
“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high reach appliance to the scene where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties, and crews remain in attendance.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.