Fire crews raced to a derelict building on the outskirts of Edinburgh which went up in flames in the early hours of the morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Currie’s Blinkbonny Road shortly before 5am on Thursday, February 27. A high reach appliance was also used to battle the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene more than nine hours on from when they were first called. There are no reported casualties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews were called to the derelict building in the early hours of the morning. | SFRS

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.43am on Thursday, 27 February, to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Blinkbonny Road, Currie.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high reach appliance to the scene where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties, and crews remain in attendance.”