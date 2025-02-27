Fire crews remain at scene of early morning blaze at derelict building in Currie

Callum McCormack
By Callum McCormack

News Features Writer

Published 27th Feb 2025, 13:57 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 14:03 BST

Fire crews raced to a derelict building on the outskirts of Edinburgh which went up in flames in the early hours of the morning.

Three crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Currie’s Blinkbonny Road shortly before 5am on Thursday, February 27. A high reach appliance was also used to battle the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene more than nine hours on from when they were first called. There are no reported casualties.

Fire crews were called to the derelict building in the early hours of the morning.Fire crews were called to the derelict building in the early hours of the morning.
Fire crews were called to the derelict building in the early hours of the morning. | SFRS

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 4.43am on Thursday, 27 February, to reports of a fire within a derelict building on Blinkbonny Road, Currie.

“Operations Control mobilised three appliances and a high reach appliance to the scene where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. There were no reported casualties, and crews remain in attendance.”

