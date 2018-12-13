Blizzard conditions forecast for Edinburgh and Lothians over the weekend

Have your say

A yellow weather warning has been issued for the Lothians over the weekend with heavy snow forecast for Edinburgh.

Met Office data predicts heavy flurries in Edinburgh this Saturday from 6pm onwards.

Heavy snow is expected to fall across the Edinburgh region this weekend. Picture: Lesley Martin

The latest information suggests that there is a 60%-90% chance the white stuff is on its way.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday across the region with rain and snow along with strong winds that could trigger blizzard conditions.

If correct, it will be the first snow to fall in the Capital this winter.

Despite the wintry prediction, temperatures are expected to hover around 0C, with highs of 3C and lows of -1C.

However, the snow is not expected to lie, data suggesting that it will cease falling in the early hours of Sunday morning.

