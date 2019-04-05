Body found in search for missing Midlothian dad Ross Taylor

Have your say

A body has been found as part of the search for missing Mayfield dad Ross Taylor.

The 30-year-old disappeared from his home in the Midlothian community at noon on Sunday, March 31st, sparking a massive police search.

Ross's partner, Laura D'Arcy, has been appealing to find him this week.

The last sighting of Ross was by some picnickers who said they saw him walking through parkland at Crichton Castle on Sunday afternoon.

But a statement released by police this afternoon said: “We can sadly confirm that a body has been found as part of the search for missing man Ross Taylor.

“Officers conducting inquiries in a wooded area near to Crighton Castle, Pathhead made the discovery at around 12.50pm on Friday 5th April.

“Formal identification has yet to take place, however the family of Ross Taylor have been informed.

“Inquiries are continuing at this stage.”

Mr Taylor’s partner, Laura D’Arcy, spoke at a press conference this week in a bid to help bring Ross home.

The couple have a six-month-old son called Lewis, who underwent extensive open heart surgery in January after being born with a serious defect.

The search for Ross included police drones and two helicopters – including the search and rescue chopper from Prestwick - and many of Ross’s workmates at energy firm SSE are understood to have joined the search effort this week.

