Body of man found on shore near Dunbar

By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:49 BST

The body of a man has been found on the shore in East Lothian, near Dunbar.

Police were called to the scene amid reports of concern for a person and the body a 47-year-old man was recovered. The death is being treated as “unexplained”.

The body was found on the shore between Belhaven and Dunbar's Marine Court. Picture: Google. | Google

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.25am on Sunday, 16 February 2025, officers were called to the shore between Belhaven and Marine Court, Dunbar, following a report for a concern for person.

Emergency services attended and the body of a 47-year-old man was recovered.

“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”

