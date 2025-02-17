Body of man found on shore near Dunbar
The body of a man has been found on the shore in East Lothian, near Dunbar.
Police were called to the scene amid reports of concern for a person and the body a 47-year-old man was recovered. The death is being treated as “unexplained”.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.25am on Sunday, 16 February 2025, officers were called to the shore between Belhaven and Marine Court, Dunbar, following a report for a concern for person.
“Emergency services attended and the body of a 47-year-old man was recovered.
“The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.”
