Bomb squad called to Bathgate town centre amid fears that explosive device had been found

A bomb disposal squad and police officers descended on a West Lothian town amid fears that an explosive device had been found.

Members of the bomb disposal squad and police officers were spotted on South Mid Street in Bathgate on Thursday afternoon amid fears of an explosive device having been found at a property.

However, Police Scotland confirmed that the object was found not to be viable and the item was safely removed.

The bomb disposal squad was spotted on Mid Street, Bathgate on Thursday afternoon.placeholder image
The bomb disposal squad was spotted on Mid Street, Bathgate on Thursday afternoon. | Carly McGraw

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.10pm on Thursday, October 30, we received a report of a possible piece of ordnance found at a property on South Mid Street, Bathgate.

“Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) attended and the item was found not to be viable and safely removed.”

Ordnance typically refers to a large-caliber weapon, such as a cannon or artillery piece - with some speculating online that a hand grenade had been found in a property.

