Bo'ness crash: Woman suffers 'life-threatening' injuries after being hit by lorry

The victim, 57, was rushed to hospital following the collision, which took place this morning in South Street.

A man who was driving the vehicle has been arrested over the incident.

The road was shut at the time for resurfacing work carried out by Falkirk Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman was rushed to hospital after being hit by a truck in South Street, Bo'ness. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received a report of a woman having been struck by a lorry on South Street in Bo’ness around 8.45am.

“The 57-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with life-threatening injuries.

“The male driver of the lorry has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and enquiries are ongoing.”

A lorry was towed away following a collision in Bo'ness this morning which left a woman with "life-threatening injuries". Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We dispatched a critical care paramedic, two rapid response vehicles and an ambulance crew to the scene, and a female patient was transported to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

A council spokeswoman said: “We are assisting Police Scotland with their enquiries.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.