Borders floods in pictures: Rescue operation underway as Hawick homes evacuated

A major incident was declared after the River Teviot and the river Tweed both burst their banks and flooded properties in both the Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

1. 28th October 2021 Hawick, Scottish Borders. Scotland. UK UK wet rain weather. A major incident has been declared in Hawick in the Scottish Borders, as the continued persistent heavy rain has caused the River Teviot which runs through the town to rise to dangerous levels, forcing the emergency services to be called in to evacuate households and businesses along the river bwhere it has flooded before. A refuge centre has been set up in the local teriotdale leisure centre. The town is currently having a major flood prevention scheme works undertaken. Photo Phil Wilkinson A major incident has been declared in Hawick Photo: Phil Wilkinson

2. Swift response Emergency services are working to evacuate those affected. Photo: Phil Wilkinson

3. Bursting banks The water level has risen dramatically. Photo: Photo Phil Wilkinson

4. pw_scotland_hawick_major incident_high water_07.JPG The River Teviot has swelled to dangerous levels. Photo: Phil Wilkinson