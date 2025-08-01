Boy, 14, reported missing from Musselburgh has been traced
A 14-year-old boy, who was reported missing from his home in East Lothian, has been traced.
Calvin Whyte after he was reported missing from Musselburgh on Wednesday, July 30. But following a public appeal, the teenager has now been traced.
On Saturday, August 2, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Calvin Whyte, 14, who had been reported missing from Musselburgh has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared or helped with our earlier appeal.”
