Boy, 14, reported missing from Musselburgh has been traced

By Ian Swanson
Published 1st Aug 2025, 15:07 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2025, 14:28 BST
A 14-year-old boy, who was reported missing from his home in East Lothian, has been traced.
Calvin Whyte was reported missing on Wednesday, July 30placeholder image
Calvin Whyte was reported missing on Wednesday, July 30 | supplied

Calvin Whyte after he was reported missing from Musselburgh on Wednesday, July 30. But following a public appeal, the teenager has now been traced.

On Saturday, August 2, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Calvin Whyte, 14, who had been reported missing from Musselburgh has been traced. Thank you to everyone who shared or helped with our earlier appeal.”

