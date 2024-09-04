Brave Survivor of Trauma takes a 'Big Stroll' to Raise Money for HorseTime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A brave trauma survivor will be taking 'a big stroll' this month for a Borders charity supporting people suffering from PTSD.

Denise McGrail, 46, from Gorebridge, is doing the 'Big Stroll@, 11 miles at The Edinburgh Kilt Walk to raise funds for HorseTime, Coldstream - the charity she credits for helping her heal from decades of trauma.

Denise was diagnosed with complex PTSD in 2020 and for the last 4 years has been receiving support from HorseTime. "Initially I completed two workshops, understanding behaviours and resilience and regulation which taught me about healthy relationships and how to regulate my CPTSD symptoms. Afterwards I realised I still had a lot of work to do so I undertook 1 to 1 sessions which were specifically to me" says Denise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with the help of the charity, Denise says she started to recover. "I compled an MSc in Medical Anthropoly from The University of Edinburgh, got back to driving my car after being in an accident. I also trained as a chocolatier and set up my own chocolate business which is thriving".

National World

"HorseTime holds a special place in my heart. I once was unable to walk down the street but now I am able to complete 11 miles thanks to this amazing charity. It is essential that the work continues to support many more people like me to thrive in life".

If you would like to sponsor Denise please go to