Breathtaking acrobatics sprinkled with naughtiness is truly enchanting - Bruce Whitehead

The talented members of La Clique put on a mesmerising show Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Wondering how many stars I’m giving the circus-vaudeville show “La Clique”, at The Famous Speigeltent in St Andrews Square? Then read on...!

We worried a little when a plastic sheet was wrapped around those in the front row, but we needn't have; a majestic dancer calmly stepped onto the small circular stage, and climbed into an Edwardian style rolltop bath. A strap raised Tuedon Ariri into the air, kicking a spray of water over the audience. Our baptism broke the ice and laughter erupted; joyful gales of hilarity which continued throughout.

After Tuedon's enchanting routine to a Nina Simone track, there was Aurora Kirth's comic song about rats, Daredevil Chickens (Anne Goodman and Jonathan Taylor) “suffering” the ultimate wardrobe malfunction; LJ Marles breakdancing and soaring high with the kinkiest kinky boots you ever saw, and a host of delightful follies and foolishness that enchanted the entire audience; there literally wasn't a dry eye in the house.

After breathtaking aerial silk acrobatics by David Pereira – accompanied by the searing beauty of a Pavarotti aria from La Boheme – it was back down to earthy pop-corn from an usherette like no other. We didn't need to butter up Tara Boom, she literally did that herself, before launching a popcorn assault from a tiny plug-in machine on her helmet, during which her clothes seemed to disappear as if by magic...

After a drinks interval, a majestic opera singer (Aurora Kirth has a rich contralto voice) began to shudder and falter emotionally during her climaxes... and sure enough a culprit emerged. There was smut; but it was such cheeky, joyous smut that even the prudes didn't mind; indeed I wanted more.

A prone Tara Boom delivered possibly the sweetest moment of the show when one of five parasols she was juggling with her feet opened to cascade red rose petals across the audience...

Ursula Martinez naughtily lowered the final tone of the show in a deliciously risqué set which combined her body with magic tricks involving a disappearing red silk handkerchief. Veteran David Bates' production is not burlesque, nor eroticism. It is sheer HHHHH ***** star fun!

La Clique is at Speigeltent St Andrews Sq 30.7.25-24.8.25 except Mon&Tue