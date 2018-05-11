BrewDog clubhouse is proves perfect pitstop

Have your say

Calling all cyclists, imagine a pub that was also your local clubhouse; coming back from summer rides to a waiting pint.

Imagine no more. BrewDog have made that dream a reality.

The independent craft brewery has launched BrewDog Chain Gang, a global social cycling club that combines a love of craft beer with the love of cycling.

Chain Gang will see BrewDog’s Cowgate and Lothian Road bars - along with all their other UK and international bars - become cycling Clubhouses where bike and beer fans can meet for group rides.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt says, “There has always been a natural crossover between craft beer fans and cycling fans.

“Both are driven by a passion for exploration, discovering the road less travel, and are powered by hugely passionate communities.

“Our fans who are avid cyclists have been using BrewDog bars as unofficial Clubhouses for years. With BrewDog Chain Gang, we wanted to turn it up a gear by helping our community unite their two passions of beer and bikes.”

Anyone can start or join a Chain Gang in their hometown via Clubhouse portal (www.strava.com).

Watt continues, “Through our global network of 50 bars, we can create awesome cycling hubs giving people the opportunity to meet new people, see new places and try new beers.

“Before hitting the road, our Chain Gangs can kick off the day or with Nanny State for a hop injection without alcohol, before toasting the end of their ride with a round of Punk IPA.”

Those interested in starting a new BrewDog Chain Gang chapter can become a Ride Leader.

Targeted at experienced cyclists who enjoy creating interesting routes and encouraging best practice whilst riding, prospective Ride Leaders can sign up at https://www.brewdog.com/bars/chain-gang/