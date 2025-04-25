Business awards raises over £1 million for Edinburgh charity Social Bite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh charity will benefit after it was chosen as the charity partner of an awards event that celebrated businesses across the country.

The British Business Awards, in association with NatWest, has recognised 18 leading companies from across the UK at its first ever event, hosted at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. The ceremony welcomed over 1,500 prestigious guests frombusinesses around the country, who together raised over £1 million for homelessness charity, Social Bite.

The sum will allow Social Bite to continue to deliver support to people experiencing homelessness. The Edinburgh-based charity offers free food services, employment programmes, and social enterprise coffee shops which generate money to support the work Social Bite does across the UK.

Funds raised will also go towards the building of Social Bite Villages in Edinburgh and South Lanarkshire which will offer people a home with round the clock support to break the cycle of homelessness for good.

Josh Littlejohn, founding partner of the British Business Awards said: “I want to say a huge congratulations to all 18 winners of last night’s awards, and a big thank you to everyone who came along, had fun and donated to Social Bite.

“It was striking to see so many of the UK’s businesses together in one room. These awards have shown that there is still a huge amount of strength and confidence in the sector, and with that, comes collaboration, innovation and, ultimately, growth for our whole economy.”

Major multi-nationals including Scottish Power, Addelshaw Goddard and BaxterStorey were among the winners at the ceremony which boasted a glittering line-up of celebrity guests including compere, Rob Brydon, Keynote Speaker Sir Bob Geldof and international superstar, Sting who performed a number of his greatest hits.

Other winners included global businesses such as Walker’s Shortbread which was named International Business of the Year, technology and innovation led companies Dynisma which won Technology Company of the Year and Edinburgh-based consultancy Stellar Omada which walked away with an accolade for its CEO Colin Frame who was named Entrepreneur of the Year.

All 300 businesses shortlisted were carefully examined and judged by an independent panel on the positive impact on their workforce, sector and overall contribution to the British economy. The judges, all key figures from British industry including Vinodka Murria OBE, Phil Urban, CEO of Mitchells & Butlers and Emma Crystal, CEO Coutts Bank, commended all the businesses shortlisted, but were particularly impressed with the winners which stood out for generating success in their field.

Alan Jope CBE, former CEO of Unilever and Chair of the judging panel said: "Last night's awards represented a significant achievement. The substantial funds raised for this charitable cause were made possible through the collective contributions of all attendees and our distinguished guests, for which we express our sincere appreciation.

“We extend our congratulations to the award recipients as well the many finalists who were nominated. The level of talent, innovation, and business acumen demonstrated throughout has been exceptional and a worthy reflection of Britain's thriving business community."

James Holian, Head of Business Banking and International Retail, NatWest Group said: “Congratulations to all the winners and nominees at last night’s British Business Awards.

“It was an inspiring and fun night, and a real showcase of the breadth of talent and innovation on display across the UK business landscape.

“We are equally proud to have played a role in an event that raised so much for worthy causes, and congratulate all at Social Bite on all the important work they continue to do in support of those affected by homelessness.”