Broxburn incident: First pictures from the scene after lorry hits pedestrians

Emergency services were called to the incident on the town’s East Main Street at about 11:20am. The road is currently closed off as collision investigators carry out their work at the scene. Follow this story for updates.
View more
One person has been killed and another has been taken to hospital after a truck hit two pedestrians in Broxburn today.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the town’s East Main Street at about 11:20am. The road is currently closed off as collision investigators carry out their work at the scene. Follow this story for updates.