Buildings near Livingston petrol station evacuated due to suspected gas leak after car crash

Several buildings in Livingston were evacuated after a car crash at a petrol station was thought to have caused a gas leak.

By Anna Bryan
Monday, 25th April 2022, 10:47 am
Officers were called to a petrol station on Almondvale Road at around 7.45pm on Sunday night, after receiving a report of a three-vehicle crash.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution due to a suspected gas leak.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and gas engineers attended the scene, and the area was declared safe at around 12.50am this morning.

No serious injuries were reported.

Inspector Brendan McMahon said: “We’d like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding, as we worked alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and engineers to ensure the area was safe.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.

