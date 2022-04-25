Officers were called to a petrol station on Almondvale Road at around 7.45pm on Sunday night, after receiving a report of a three-vehicle crash.

Nearby buildings were evacuated as a precaution due to a suspected gas leak.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and gas engineers attended the scene, and the area was declared safe at around 12.50am this morning.

No serious injuries were reported.

Inspector Brendan McMahon said: “We’d like to thank local residents for their patience and understanding, as we worked alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and engineers to ensure the area was safe.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted for comment.