No train services will run between Edinburgh and Perth this weekend due to engineering work on the tracks.

The works will affect several LNER and ScotRail train services between February 3 and 4 with bus services in place to allow passengers to complete their journeys. National Rail has warned passengers to allow extra time for their journeys and advised that ‘replacement vehicles may be busier than usual’ during certain periods.

The train operator is urging passengers to plan their journey in advance and to utilise their Journey Planner service ahead of travelling. Below is a full list of changes to train services between Edinburgh and Perth.

LNER

Saturday February 3

The 07:55 Inverness to London Kings Cross service will be diverted between Perth and Edinburgh. A rail replacement coach service will be provided between Perth, Gleneagles, Stirling, Falkirk Grahamston and Edinburgh.

The 12:00 London Kings Cross to Inverness service will depart London Kings Cross at 11:00, and terminate at Edinburgh. A rail replacement coach service will be provided to all stations further North.

Sunday February 4

The 09:40 Inverness to London Kings Cross service will start at Stirling. An earlier rail replacement coach service will be provided for all stations between Inverness and Stirling.

The 12:00 London Kings Cross to Inverness service will depart London Kings Cross at 11:00 and be diverted between Perth and Edinburgh. A rail replacement coach service will be provided between Edinburgh, Falkirk Grahamston, Stirling, Gleneagles and Perth.

ScotRail

Saturday February 3

Glasgow Queen Street to Perth / Dundee: Train services are cancelled. Buses replace trains throughout.

Saturday and Sunday

Edinburgh to Dunblane: Train services operate between Edinburgh and Stirling. Buses replace trains between Stirling and Dunblane calling Bridge of Allan

Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen: Trains operate between Dundee and Aberdeen. Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Dundee.

Glasgow Queen Street to Inverness: Trains operate between Perth and Inverness. Buses replace trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Perth.

Edinburgh to Inverness (via Stirling): Some services are diverted to run via Fife, with revised times at Edinburgh. Some services will operate between Perth and Inverness only. Connecting bus services operate between Edinburgh and Perth calling Haymarket.