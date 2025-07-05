Scheduled engineering works will see some train lines closed on Sunday, July 6.

On Sunday, all trains running between Edinburgh Haymarket and Glasgow Central (via Shotts) will be cancelled and replaced by bus services. Buses will also replace CrossCountry trains between Edinburgh and Motherwell throughout the day.

ScotRail advised: “Journey times will be increased and replacement buses may arrive/depart earlier or later than advertised train times. Replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

The replacement bus pick up and drop off points for Haymarket station is at the Citypoint Building on Haymarket Terrace. The pick up and drop off point for Glasgow Central station is located outside the Gordon Street entrance to station, to the left of the canopy.

Passengers are required to have a valid train ticket to travel on replacement buses and should check the Journey Planner or ScotRail website for the most up to date information. For more information about rail replacement services you can visit the National Rail website.

On Sunday, ScotRail trains between Lanark and Glasgow Central will not call at Wishaw and will be diverted between Carluke and Shieldmuir.