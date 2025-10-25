Business warnings over Waverley Bridge closure ignored​​​​​​​

Waverley Bridge will be closed for deliveries from mid-November to the end of the year. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

After last month’s announcement that yet again Waverley Bridge would be closed for deliveries from mid-November to the end of the year, it will surprise none of the businesses this may affect that the powers that be have neither taken on board any of the comments made this year or paid attention to the havoc caused in previous years.

The buck, we are told, stops with the council and it is not that the local businesses don’t understand the importance of security measures being in place.

But there is, of course, a very simple answer that has worked when tried intermittently before and that is to have an entrance checkpoint where vehicles can have their paperwork checked to make sure they have a legitimate need to enter the Waverley Bridge for deliveries.

Instead, what is put forward is a blanket ban on delivery vehicles being allowed on the Waverley Bridge at the very times they would normally be there.

The window that is allowed from 10pm to 10am will not, on the whole, affect most food deliveries which are usually made earlier in the morning for obvious reasons, but all deliveries for any other retailer will normally be between 10am and 6pm to 7pm.

Deliveries not long after 9am are now rare and it can be seen why from the tracking that is provided, which regularly shows vans not being loaded until this time.

Shops this week have now been asked to book a regular delivery window which ignores the fact that none of the times are suitable and even for those who do get their deliveries early the times obviously can change week by week.

What normally happens is that there is mayhem for the first couple of weeks and shops can lose a good amount of money by not having the stock they have ordered.

This was highlighted previously by the sadly now departed GAME when they had a new console fail to arrive and people went elsewhere.

It is particularly worrying for Avalanche, as all this coincides exactly with our new Waverley Market shop opening. Thankfully all our new deliveries will arrive just before all this starts, but obviously from then on we expect to be extremely busy with deliveries every day, so I have no idea how we will be able to keep on top of receiving stock.

After a couple of weeks there is normally some accommodation as delivery drivers park nearby and trolley boxes into the shops without censure.

But it does give them the option of just not bothering and it becomes especially worrying on a Friday when shops are expecting a busy weekend and a failed delivery means that at best there won’t be another delivery until the Monday.

For the Christmas Market, that of course is the cause of all these issues, it is not much of a problem as the small stalls have all their stock on site and can easily carry further supplies needed in by hand, while funnily enough when the market is being built there is no problem with the vehicles needed gaining access.

My only consolation is that after five years of being in the centre, hopefully there will be no new issues I haven’t dealt with before.