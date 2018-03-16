East Hermiston Business Park with capacity with new tenants

A BUSINESS park built in the west of Edinburgh to try and get new and emerging firms grow has been fully let, landlords revealed last night.

East Hermiston Business Park in Sighthill was built ­using City of Edinburgh Council’s Strategic Investment Fund.

The fund was established in 2013 to help create new development opportunities, support business innovation, deliver jobs and promote economic growth in Edinburgh.

The development consists of small starter units totalling 1,600sqm (17,200 sq ft) of modern industrial space to meet what it said was an increasing demand amid a shortage of quality units in the city.

It also gave the council, as landlords, a new high-quality income generating asset from the 16 now fully-let units.

Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron, vice-convener of the Housing and Economy Committee, said: “This development is a great boost to Edinburgh’s economy for businesses who may currently be struggling to find quality units to accommodate expansion. I’m also pleased to see such a mix of businesses in the units in terms of size and what they are trading in.

“There has been a huge amount of interest and although all the units are now let, officers are still receiving enquiries. The model is definitely something we are keen to replicate elsewhere in the city.”

The site lies within 500m of the City Bypass and within 100m of Edinburgh Park railway station and tram stop.

Keo Kidd, of tenant Beautifully Covered, said: “The location of the unit is perfect for our business as it’s so central to many of the beautiful venues we work in. We are currently building our summer team for the busy season ahead and look forward to working from our new location. This move will allow us to keep up this great work.”

Scott McLaughlan, customer care & plant manager, Hart Builders (Edinburgh) Ltd, said: “We recently relocated our headquarters to South Gyle but still needed a suitable industrial unit for our maintenance depot. The unit at Sighthill is conveniently located about five minutes away and provides easy access to the bypass and our bases throughout Edinburgh, the Lothians, Fife and the Borders.

“In addition, it has plenty of storage for materials, plant and carparking and the new facility has allowed us to improve our response times.”