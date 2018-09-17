Eight M&S stores in Edinburgh to give away 100 'golden ticket' vouchers

Marks and Spencer will hand out gift vouchers to the first 100 shoppers at eight of its Edinburgh stores later this month.

Customers will be able to get their hands on "golden tickets" from the retail giant as part of celebrations marking 100 years of M&S serving Scotland.

On September 29, the first 100 customers in each of the company's 56 'mainchain' stores across the country will win a ticket ranging from £5 to £200 money off vouchers to use towards in-store purchases.

Edinburgh shoppers should head to the following stores: Chesser Avenue, Craigleith, Princes Street, Gyle, Fort Kinnaird, Morningside, Ocean Terminal and Straiton.

David Bates, regional director for M&S in Scotland, said: “We’re proud to have served Scotland for 100 years and our customers have been a massive part of our success.

"We want them to celebrate with us so we are excited to present the first 100 customers in each of our mainchain Scottish stores the opportunity to win big – all they have to do is peel back the golden ticket to reveal their prize. We want all our Scottish customers to join us on 29th September for our biggest ever Scottish giveaway!"

The first M&S opened in Dundee in the autumn of 1918.

Now, a century on, M&S serves two million customers a week across Scotland and employs 6,500 people.

Over the next four months, M&S will continue its 100th anniversary celebrations with a Centenary Taste Trail across Scotland. This family friendly ‘festival of food’ will visit five Scottish locations over the next four months offering customers free food tastings from Scottish M&S suppliers, music, a demo kitchen and children’s play area.

The first festival will be in Dundee on September, 28th followed by Edinburgh on October 6, Inverness on October 20, Aberdeen on November 3 and Glasgow on January 26.

The golden ticket giveaway will take place at 56 M&S Clothing & Home stores and Foodhalls across Scotland. It excludes outlets, franchise stores in service stations, BP stations, hospitals, train stations and airports.

Gift cards are redeemable in-store. Spend & Save vouchers also only apply to in-store purchases.