Hundreds of family homes proposed for West Craigs site

The first piece of the new housing jigsaw in west Edinburgh will be decided today with plans for 250 new family homes.

Planners have recommended the West Craigs proposal – which has earmarked almost a third of the site for green space – for planning permission in principle.

A graphic of the planned West Craigs housing proposals

Concerns have been raised about the impact on local infrastructure that swathes of new housing developments proposed for the west but developers Taylor Wimpey said with only 19 objections, they were happy to have support for the plans.

If approved, builders could cut ground as early as next year.

Andrew Roberts, senior strategic land and planning manager said: “We’re delighted to have support for these proposals.

“This site is the first part of the jigsaw in the council’s proposals for additional housing in west Edinburgh.

“We have worked closely with council officers and adjacent landowners to ensure that these proposals can meet every test that we’ve been presented with.

“We’re hopeful that work could start on these much-needed new homes as early next year if approved, and that includes over 50 new affordable homes, as well as nearly 200 homes for sale.

“We believe that this site is the most sustainable site outside the centre of Edinburgh with excellent links to the adjacent tramline, railway station and bus routes.

“We’ve worked very hard to get these proposals right and more than one third of the land will be kept as green space with over five acres of parkland, two play areas and landscaping specifically designed to blend in with the local landscape.

“We’ve also included provision for strategic off-road pathways for walking and cycling links to Cammo, Gogar and The Gyle.

“Our contributions will also help deliver new pedestrian crossing facilities on Maybury Road and the Maybury junction.”

Developers have said that the new houses will be extremely close to tram and rail halts as well as served by bus routes.

The pathways created will link existing residential areas to tram and train services as well.

The site also sits at the centre of a new path network providing connections north, south and west of the site to encourage walking and cycling.

It was first proposed for development by Taylor Wimpey in 2013 and is allocated by the council in the Local Development Plan.

But, Liberal Democrat MSP for Edinburgh Western Alex Cole-Hamilton said he stood with the community in opposition to the proposals.

He said: “We have not the road capacity or space in GP surgeries for 250 new families.

“Particularly after the SNP government overturned the decision of the city council planning committee to reject a much bigger development at West Craigs which will now go to the next stage of planning.

“I am not opposed to new housing but I am when it is unsustainable and unintelligent as it is in this case.”

