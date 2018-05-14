New bar set for Brunsfield Place at site of Himalaya

A new bar is set to open at the site of Himalaya Restaurant on Bruntsfield Place.

The new bar will open after the leasehold interest in the Himalaya Restaurant on Bruntsfield Place was sold.

Barry McNeil, director of Cornerstone, who handled the sale on behalf of the owners commented “Our clients had been in situ in Edinburgh for 30+ years and have traded as a very successful and popular neighbourhood Indian restaurant.”

Barry McNeil continues “We are pleased to confirm that the lease has been sold to an established Edinburgh pub and bar operator who has exciting plans to redevelop the unit.

“Bruntsfield is one of the most desirable neighbourhoods just south of Edinburgh city centre with recent new arrivals in the area including The Chop House and Billy Lowe’s Black Ivy Hotel & Bar.”

The final price for the leasehold interest was not disclosed.