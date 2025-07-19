Busy Edinburgh road is closed after police respond to 'concern for a person - bus diversions in place

By Ian Swanson
Published 19th Jul 2025, 09:25 BST
A busy Edinburgh road is closed this morning after police were called to a report of “concern for a person”.

Gorgie Road is closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road. Police and fire engines are at the scene. And bus diversions are in place.

Police Scotland issued a statement saying: “Around 8.10pm on Friday, 18 July, 2025, officers were called to a report of concern for a person in the Gorgie Road area of Edinburgh.

Gorgie Road is closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Roadplaceholder image
Gorgie Road is closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road | TSPL

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The road is closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road. Emergency services are in attendance and we would ask motorists to please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”

Lothian Buses have diverted services 30, X27, X28 and N30 via Stevenson Drive, Balgreen Road, Stevenson Road in both directions until further notice. And services 3, 25, 33 and N25 are diverted via Robertson Avenue, Slateford Road and Chesser Avenue in both directions until further notice.

For all of the latest stories and breaking news across Edinburgh and the Lothians, click here and subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Related topics:PoliceRoad ClosuresBuses

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice