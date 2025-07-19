Busy Edinburgh road is closed after police respond to 'concern for a person - bus diversions in place
Gorgie Road is closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road. Police and fire engines are at the scene. And bus diversions are in place.
Police Scotland issued a statement saying: “Around 8.10pm on Friday, 18 July, 2025, officers were called to a report of concern for a person in the Gorgie Road area of Edinburgh.
“The road is closed between Chesser Avenue and Balgreen Road. Emergency services are in attendance and we would ask motorists to please avoid the area and use an alternative route.”
Lothian Buses have diverted services 30, X27, X28 and N30 via Stevenson Drive, Balgreen Road, Stevenson Road in both directions until further notice. And services 3, 25, 33 and N25 are diverted via Robertson Avenue, Slateford Road and Chesser Avenue in both directions until further notice.
