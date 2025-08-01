A busy Edinburgh road will be reduced to one-way traffic for about six weeks as work gets under way on a major power upgrade.

SP Energy Networks said Marchmont Road would be closed southbound from Monday, August 4, until mid-September as part of an extensive programme of works to modernise the electricity network in the area.

It said the work would boost both the low voltage and high voltage network in the Marchmont area, with the laying of over 250m of new low voltage cables, installing a new high voltage substation and removing two old, buried transformers.

There will also be rolling traffic management measures and parking restrictions from the beginning of August until the end of September.

The company said the works would ensure the network could keep up with the growing electricity demand within the region as residents adopt low carbon technologies like electric vehicles and heat pumps, as well as improving the quality and continuity of electricity supplied locally.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “We’re about to embark on an extensive programme to boost the electricity network here in Marchmont.

“Electricity demand is set to double by 2050, and these works will ensure that our network will continue to provide a resilient and reliable service to the community whilst meeting their growing electricity needs as more people make the switch to electric vehicles and heating.

“We have worked closely with the local authority to plan these works to minimise disruption where possible and we would like to thank residents and road users for their patience as we carry out these vital improvements.”