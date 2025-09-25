Police were called after work began on a controversial mural on Leith’s Cable Wynd House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The row over a controversial mural at a listed building in Leith has escalated after council workers contacted the police on Thursday afternoon in order to bring a halt to the work on the artwork, after complaints from residents.

Earlier this year, planning permission was sought by artist Rebel Bear to paint a mural at the A-listed building in Leith - also known as the ‘banana flats’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the The 1.6 metres by 1.4 metres ‘falling in love’ artwork by the street artist from Glasgow proved controversial due to a number of suicides at the prominent building.

Whilst planning permission had been granted by City of Edinburgh Council, the conditions within that approval had not been met. This along with the lack of consent from private owners spurred the confrontation between residents and the artist.

Councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, Housing, Homelessness and Fair Work Convener, said: “While planning permission was obtained to install the artwork, this does not cover other necessary consents, including permission from the building owners, who are both the Council and private building owners in the block.

“As a result, and to protect public safety, officers requested the artist to stop work on Thursday and will be removing the artwork as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Katrina Faccenda, Labour, who represents the Leith ward said it is up to local residents to decide how the building should be decorated.

She said: “As a local councillor I believe that it is up to the residents to make any decision on how the building is decorated and I am disappointed that following the previous concerns the artist decided to go ahead.

“I am sure that an agreement could have been reached regarding a suitable subject and since this is an A listed building I am surprised that planning permission was granted in the first place.”

Police Scotland said they attended a report of vandalism on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Around 12.10pm on Thursday, 25 September, 2025, police received a report of a vandalism in Cables Wynd, Edinburgh and enquiries are ongoing.”

The 'falling in love' artwork by the Rebel Bear, was planned for the exterior of Cables Wynd House in Leith, Edinburgh. | Team Rebel Bear

Rebel Bear has been contacted for comment.

Plans were approved for the artwork in May, which is set to be temporary before a £69 million retrofit of the building.

The artwork was a popular work when installed in Glasgow and features a lifesize couple kissing as they fall through the air.

The plans were described by the council’s chief planning officer David Givan as preserving “the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A condition was attached to the application restricting the art installation for a period of one year, after which point the area of works will be returned to their original state.

Five comments on the application were made on the council's online planning portal, with two objections, two notes of support and one neutral comment.

Local resident Stacey Panda objected, saying: “Considering the retro-fit cannot alter the outside of the building I think it's hypocritical to grant permission for this. It holds no benefit nor meaning to those who reside in the building.”

However, Eric Anderson supported the artwork installation. He said: “Fabulous idea, shame its not much larger. As a Leither of many years I have grown up with the Banana Block and I remember it being built. This will make an otherwise concrete brutalist building seem a little better.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the planning application, the Rebel Bear said: “The original piece was my most popular piece I have ever done and has been photographed and written about through in Glasgow. Considering the scheduled work, if this application could be reviewed as quick as possible that would be appreciated.”