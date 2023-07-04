The crash took place on Calder Road at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4. Emergency services , including police and ambulances rushed to the road. The pedestrian, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police confirmed that a silver Toyota Auris was involved in the collision. The driver of this car was uninjured.

Detectives have launched enquiries into the crash, and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this difficult time. We are working to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch. We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 0497 of 4 July, 2023.”