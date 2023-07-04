News you can trust since 1873
Calder Road in Edinburgh closed after 'serious' crash involving pedestrian and car

Traffic heavy after ‘serious accident’ on Edinburgh road
By Anna Bryan
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 10:35 BST

Calder Road is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

The collision took place on the Edinburgh road, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4. Emergency services, including multiple police and ambulance vehicles, are currently at the scene. The westbound carriageway of Calder Road has been closed between Sighthill Roundabout and Bankhead Roundabout. Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers that “traffic is very slow in both directions”.

One eyewitness wrote: “Looks like a serious accident on Calder Road. I’d avoid the area and fingers crossed it’s not as bad as what it looks.” The condition of the driver and the pedestrian is currently unknown.

Calder Road closed after crash between pedestrian and car in Edinburgh.Calder Road closed after crash between pedestrian and car in Edinburgh.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Calder Road in Edinburgh around 7am on Tuesday, 4 July. The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene." A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0658hrs to attend a road traffic collision on Calder Road, Edinburgh. We dispatched a number of resources including the SORT team and the Trauma team to the scene.”