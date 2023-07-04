Calder Road in Edinburgh closed after 'serious' crash involving pedestrian and car
Calder Road is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.
The collision took place on the Edinburgh road, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4. Emergency services, including multiple police and ambulance vehicles, are currently at the scene. The westbound carriageway of Calder Road has been closed between Sighthill Roundabout and Bankhead Roundabout. Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers that “traffic is very slow in both directions”.
One eyewitness wrote: “Looks like a serious accident on Calder Road. I’d avoid the area and fingers crossed it’s not as bad as what it looks.” The condition of the driver and the pedestrian is currently unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Calder Road in Edinburgh around 7am on Tuesday, 4 July. The road is currently closed and emergency services are at the scene." A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 0658hrs to attend a road traffic collision on Calder Road, Edinburgh. We dispatched a number of resources including the SORT team and the Trauma team to the scene.”