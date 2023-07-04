Calder Road is closed following a crash involving a pedestrian and a car.

The collision took place on the Edinburgh road, at around 7am on Tuesday, July 4. Emergency services, including multiple police and ambulance vehicles, are currently at the scene. The westbound carriageway of Calder Road has been closed between Sighthill Roundabout and Bankhead Roundabout. Edinburgh Travel News has warned drivers that “traffic is very slow in both directions”.

One eyewitness wrote: “Looks like a serious accident on Calder Road. I’d avoid the area and fingers crossed it’s not as bad as what it looks.” The condition of the driver and the pedestrian is currently unknown.

