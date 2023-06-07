News you can trust since 1873
Caledonia Crescent incident Edinburgh: Bomb squad called as suspected explosives found in Dalry property

Residents evacuated after suspected grenade discovered in Edinburgh
Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST

A bomb squad were called to a residential Edinburgh street, after suspected explosive items were found.

Police were alerted to the discovery of suspected grenades in a property in Caledonian Crescent, at around 12.20pm on Wednesday, June 7. Officers descended on the area, and a bomb disposal squad was called. Residents were evacuated from nearby properties and officers put a cordon in place. One eyewitness spotted a “big police presence” in the nearby Dalry Road area. Police have determined that the items “posed no risk to the public”.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 12.20pm on Wednesday 7 June, 2023, following reports that suspected grenades were found with a property at Caledonian Crescent in Edinburgh. Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were contacted, a cordon was put in place and number of properties evacuated as a precaution. It was later established that the items posed no risk to the public and EOD took them for destruction.”

A bomb squad has been called, after a suspected grenade was found in a property on Caledonian Crescent in Edinburgh.