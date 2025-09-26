A call for urgent action to stop budget cuts which could “decimate” dementia care across the country has been backed by more than 17,500 people who signed a petition organised by Alzheimer Scotland.

The charity said Integration Joint Boards (IJBs), who control health and social care spending in each local authority area, were planning cuts of almost £154 million from services for older people and community care across Scotland.

People living with dementia and carers gathered outside the Scottish Parliament on Thursday to present the petition to Tom Arthur, Minister for Social Care and Mental Wellbeing.

Stuart Dougall, 61, was diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2022. | supplied

It called for protection of dementia care by bringing in a national standard that would guarantee quality care for all Scots.

The charity first sounded the alarm about the proposed cuts in July, launching its “Stop the Cuts” campaign and the online petition.

It warned that vital health and social care services supporting tens of thousands of people living with dementia, their families and carers were being earmarked for closure or severe reductions in some of the most extreme and widespread cutbacks ever seen.

Stuart Dougall, 61, from Mid Calder, West Lothian, who retired after working with the police and prison service, was diagnosed with young onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2022.

He said: “When I was diagnosed with dementia, I thought that my life was basically over. A turning point for me was contacting Alzheimer Scotland where I realised that it is possible to live well with dementia with the right help and support.

“The support they offer – whether it’s day services, music and art groups or just giving people a place to go for a friendly chat – is so important, both for people living with dementia and their families. The staff are excellent and are specially trained in how to support people with all types of dementia. You quickly realise that you are not alone and it provided a lifeline for me.

“It’s unbelievable to think services like this are now under threat. Cuts may balance the budget but they unbalance lives, and we are already witnessing the effects.

“Living with dementia is hard enough. Fighting for support shouldn’t be part of the diagnosis.

“We need a more consistent and fairer system with dementia care pathway guarantees that ensure everyone in Scotland living with dementia receives the appropriate support at every stage of their condition.”

Alzheimer Scotland says among the areas worst affected by proposed cuts are care at home, respite and day care services, which provide lifeline support to people who are in a moderate to advanced stage of their illness.

Alzheimer Scotland is calling for the introduction of a national, consistent standard of care that would end the current postcode lottery.

Chief executive Henry Simmons said: “People living with dementia are being denied the same security, fairness and dignity that others with long-term health conditions can rely on.

“For other conditions, such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes, Scotland already has clear national care pathways. These guarantee timely diagnosis, consistent treatment, and specialist support no matter where someone lives.

“But for dementia, there is no such guarantee. It is the UK’s biggest killer, and yet dementia care is left to a postcode lottery, with provision varying widely from one area to the next.

“This must end – and we have more than 17,500 people signing our petition who agree. This sends a clear message that the time for our country’s leaders to act is now.

“We urge the government to make dementia the priority it must be by introducing our Dementia Care Pathway Guarantees. Evidence-based interventions must be given to everyone with a dementia diagnosis throughout the progression of their condition – every time, everywhere throughout Scotland.”