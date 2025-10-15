Claims children have been sharing video footage of American activist Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting in schools across East Lothian have sparked a call for a mobile phone ban for pupils.

Conservative councillors have lodged a motion calling for smart phones, watches and other personal devices to be barred from use throughout the school day.

Councillor Lachlan Bruce said parents have contacted him raising concerns about videos shared by children, including one showing the death of political activist Kirk who was shot in the head while giving a public speech in Utah last month.

He said: “Smartphones are one of the biggest distractions in schools today — they interrupt learning, damage concentration, and expose pupils to a constant stream of harmful or distressing online material.

“I’ve had local parents contact me about videos being shared among pupils — including one message warning that children were passing around graphic footage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk and a stabbing of a young girl.

“These things spread instantly through school WhatsApp groups and can deeply upset young people who see them.”

Charlie Kirk. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Councillor Bruce’s motion comes just weeks after East Lothian Council education chiefs had to act fast to suspend access to around 16,000 pupil Gmail accounts after an email containing ‘inappropriate’ content went viral after being sent from a student’s account.

The ban would see all devices prohibited from primary schools across the county with a ‘bell to bell’ ban on their use in secondary schools where it is proposed lockable pouches are used with clear exemptions for pupils with medical or additional support needs who require smartphone access.

Headteachers would also be able to designate safe spaces where S6 students could use their phones outwith class time.

Councillor Jeremy Findlay is seconding the motion which is expected to go before a full council meeting at the end of this month.

He said: “France, the Netherlands, Denmark and even other Scottish councils like Edinburgh and Moray have already moved to restrict smartphones in schools. If they can do it successfully, so can East Lothian.

“We should be leading the way in creating a calm, focused school environment where pupils can learn without the constant pull of their screens.”

Conservative councillor Lachlan Bruce.

Last week councillors supported a petition from a concerned mother calling on the local authority to ensure all pupils have access to a council-owned device and banning then from using their personal devices as part of lessons.

A council spokesperson said: “Members of our petitions & community empowerment review committee approved a petition calling for a review of our digital teaching and learning strategy, noting that a review of the strategy is already underway to reflect relevant policy, legislation and guidance.

“The matter will now be referred to our education and children’s services committee which has oversight of policy matters in this area.

“We are aware of a forthcoming motion to council around the use of smartphones in schools and await the outcome of that meeting, which will also inform next steps.”