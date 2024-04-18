Callum Beattie tour powered by Macklin Motors

As Callum captivates audiences across the UK, Macklin Motors has provided him and his manager, David Rogers, with a large, seven-seater high-spec Kia Sorento—ensuring that all his musical equipment and performance gear travel safely alongside him.The connection between Callum and the brand began last year, when Macklin Motors stepped in at the last minute to provide him with transport after funding for a tour bus was pulled, leaving his tour in doubt. As well as performing to his own loyal following during his tour, Callum will be reaching new audiences as he supports The Feeling, known for their hit ‘I love it when you call’ during the Scottish leg of their tour in May. The Kia Sorento—emblazoned with Callum’s logo, as well as the Macklin Motors logo—not only provides ample space for Callum’s guitar, keyboard, and other equipment but also boasts hybrid technology, making it an environmentally conscious choice for long journeys.Reflecting on the support from Macklin Motors, Callum expressed his gratitude: “Macklin Motors saved my tour last year and are powering this year’s adventures with another brilliant car. “I’m an Edinburgh lad and I love this city – so many of my songs are about the place and its people. Everyone from Edinburgh wants other people from here to do well, and it’s great to have the support of the team at Macklin Motors, including their multi-franchise dealership in Newbridge.”Mark Littlejohn, General Manager of Macklin Motors Edinburgh Kia, Peugeot and MG, shared his enthusiasm: “We are delighted to help out Callum Beattie with transport for his UK tour. When Callum said he needed a vehicle, we said you ‘Don't Walk Alone’!“We provided a great spec Sorento that can give him plenty of space to get all his equipment from A-to-B, with room for him to relax and recover between gigs too. “We’re big fans of Callum’s at the dealership and it was great to meet him after Macklin helped him out last year. We wish him the best of luck with his 2024 UK tour dates!”