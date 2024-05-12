Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Large crowds gathered at Calton Hill last night in the hope of seeing aurora borealis, which had been visible in Edinburgh’s skies on Friday night.

Dozens of drivers have sparked an outcry from campaigners after driving to an Edinburgh beauty spot in search of the Northern Lights.

Friends of Calton Hill, a group dedicated to improving the historic site famed for offering panoramic views of the Capital, claimed there were 93 cars parked in a zone reserved for authorised vehicles. In a social media post, it also told how 11 cars were parked on grass.

Friends of Calton Hill slammed the number of cars assembled

The group said: “Counted NINETY THREE CARS on Calton Hill tonight, from 11 to 11.20pm — despite the big AUTHORISED VEHICLES ONLY sign at the entrance. ELEVEN CARS parked on the GRASS. Acceptable? Out of control?

“AURORA? What aurora? No shortage of lights but they were all on the ground, not in the sky!”

Asked whether there had been damage, it added: “The Friends will assess next week. There will certainly be litter.

“Car owners often bring up fast food, and the wrappings, cans and bottles etc end up lying around for council services and volunteers to pick up. Why is there so much anti-social behaviour?”

Other users were quick to express their outrage. John Willis said: “Yep. I was up there. It was disgraceful.

“A lot of them parked with engines running and lights on, blinding everyone and making it difficult for anyone to see the night sky. Drivers are so entitled. They do what they want.”

Jo Edwards continued: “Exactly this - I walked up just after 11pm to cars everywhere, engines running, music blaring, general carnage. I didn’t stay long.”

