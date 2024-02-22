Cameron Toll helps Bingham bounce back with Community Fund support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The community centre hadn’t been active for around three years until a new committee stepped up recently to help build it back to its full potential and capacity.

Highlights include setting up a drop in cafe providing food and drinks for local people to meet and catch up, a very successful knitting class, family bingo nights and with support from City of Edinburgh Council the Kids Club restarted.

But with more support needed, the committee members made a successful application to the Cameron Toll Community Fund to boost the Kids Club with arts & crafts materials and sports equipment for outdoor activities.

(LtoR) Lauren Griffiths and Tracy McCallum from Bingham Community Centre receive £600.

Mary McGovern, committee member at Bingham Community Centre said: “When the pandemic hit, the community centre effectively shut down and it’s only recently that with support from local organisations and a new committee that we’ve been able to start to bring it back to life. The support from the Cameron Toll Community Fund will let us buy new resources for our Kids Club and we’re thankful for that support.”

Claire Jefcoate, centre manager at Cameron Toll, said: “Bingham is only a short distance from the centre and when we heard about the great work the committee members were doing to rebuild the impact that the Community Centre has on the area we were happy to help. As well as a financial contribution we also donated activity books, mini colouring pencil sets, and water bottles in tote bags for the children who visit the community centre.”

In 2023, the Cameron Toll Community Fund awarded almost £10,000 to 15 groups in Edinburgh including local primary schools, the Edinburgh South Sports club, Castlevale SDC football club, Inch Community Association and Gracemount Mansion Development Trust.

Claire Jefcoate added: “Cameron Toll is central to the south Edinburgh community, and we’re delighted to have been able to support many community groups in south Edinburgh. They all play a part in improving the lives of young and older people and those living here.”