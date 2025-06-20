Former council leader Cammy Day has been accused of subjecting a fellow Labour councillor to a ‘drunken tirade’ at a Christmas party that left her in tears.

Councillor Katrina Faccenda said she “[does] not welcome” Cllr Day’s return to the party’s group, as Edinburgh Council agreed steps to address the council’s ‘culture of hospitality’ – including drinking events on city property – and to improve the process of handling complaints against councillors.

These were part of the recommendations from an independent report into the city’s handling of misconduct allegations against Cllr Day, who attended the meeting remotely.

Cammy Day has been cleared by police of inappropriate behaviour | TSPL

Cllr Faccenda said: “I have been subjected to a drunken tirade by Councillor Day that actually forced me to leave a Christmas party in tears.”

She also said that issues in the party had led her to sleepless nights, and that she had considered not attending Thursday’s full council meeting due to Cllr Day’s possible presence.

Cllr Day resigned as council leader in December last year over allegations that he had sent unwanted inappropriate messages to two Ukrainian refugees.

He was also administratively suspended by the Labour Party, pending an investigation. The council agreed to hold an investigation into the city’s handling of misconduct complaints against him and other councillors and commissioned former Scottish information commissioner Kevin Dunion to carry it out.

Mr Dunion’s report, debated by councillors on Thursday, found that the city had ‘inadequately’ handled complaints into Cllr Day’s behaviour. It further suggested that the council’s ‘culture of hospitality’ – including drinking events on city property – needed to be addressed.

Councillors have agreed to take action on recommendations made by the Dunion Report, including reforms to the city’s whistleblowing system and improving safeguarding in the council.

Cllr Day was recently readmitted to the Labour Party and the council’s Labour group after a police investigation cleared him of criminal wrongdoing. And an investigation by Labour cleared him to return to the party.

SNP group leader Simita Kumar said the report revealed a ”deeply troubling catalogue of allegations against Councillor Day”.

“The report references several instances and a number of individuals over a significant period of time,” she said. “I am appalled to read the complainant’s disclosures were dismissed as gossip.

“While councillor Day’s actions may not have crossed a criminal threshold, his conduct is not compatible with the standards expected of us.”

And she said the decision to readmit Cllr Day to the Labour Party was “rushed and reckless”, adding: “This is a Labour group that have abandoned their moral compass.”

Earlier in the meeting, council leader Jane Meagher strongly affirmed that she welcomed the findings of the Dunion Report, which investigated the handling of reports against Cllr Day.

SNP group leader Simita Kumar asked Cllr Meagher if she’d seen the full contents of the report.

Cllr Meagher replied: “As you know, as council leader, I take all complaints seriously. The party investigates all complaints in line with their rules and procedures.

“These investigations are done by specially trained staff in the party’s governance and legal units. Quite rightly, I am not privy to any details of the Labour Party’s deliberations.

“I do know that, after an investigation by the Labour Party, Cllr Day’s administrative suspension has been lifted, and no conditions were attached. I look forward to working with Cammy again.”