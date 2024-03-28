Campaign Launches to Keep Iconic Edinburgh church in Community Hands
and live on Freeview channel 276
Formed as a collective of local non-profit organisations the Leith St Andrew’s Centre Campaign hopes to safeguard many services already housed within the historic venue and expand provision of mental and physical wellbeing activities for the local community.
Despite the impending sale, the campaigners are determined to ensure the building permanently remains a valuable resource for the people of Leith, by delivering a community ownership model and operating under a sustainable business plan.
John Hall, Engagement Lead from the Leith St Andrew’s Centre Campaign said:
"Leith St Andrew's has played a central role in the community for generations, providing a place for people to come together, connect with their neighbours and support one another.
"It would be devastating to lose that when the building is sold. So as Leithers, we are persevering, and trying to ensure that Leith St Andrew’s continues to serve its community in important and exciting ways for years to come.”
Campaigners say that Leith St Andrew’s could help meet the growing demand for alternative sports, physical activities and wellbeing facilities among Leith’s ever increasing population, as evidenced by the support seen for the Leith Links Activity Park development.
New activities housed in the church could include parkour and other inclusive movement classes; intergenerational community classes teaching fun, accessible circus skills; and perinatal wellbeing workshops and support.
Thom O’Neil, a neighbour of Leith St Andrew’s who supports the campaign said: "A community-owned space for exciting and emerging activities and recreation would be an incredible benefit to both the local and wider community. Leith prides itself on community, but there is a significant lack of large multipurpose spaces for recreation and community activity and development.”
The campaign is seeking input from local residents and organisations on what Leith St Andrew's could look like as a community wellbeing centre, as well as volunteers who can help apply for funding and build local support.
For more information on the campaign and how to support its efforts, please visit www.leithstandrews.co.uk or search for ‘Leith St. Andrew’s Centre” on Facebook or Instagram.