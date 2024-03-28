Campaign Launches to Keep Iconic Edinburgh church in Community Hands

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Formed as a collective of local non-profit organisations the Leith St Andrew’s Centre Campaign hopes to safeguard many services already housed within the historic venue and expand provision of mental and physical wellbeing activities for the local community.

Despite the impending sale, the campaigners are determined to ensure the building permanently remains a valuable resource for the people of Leith, by delivering a community ownership model and operating under a sustainable business plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Hall, Engagement Lead from the Leith St Andrew’s Centre Campaign said:

Leith St. Andrew's parish church sits at the bottom of Easter Road in the heart of Leith

"Leith St Andrew's has played a central role in the community for generations, providing a place for people to come together, connect with their neighbours and support one another.

"It would be devastating to lose that when the building is sold. So as Leithers, we are persevering, and trying to ensure that Leith St Andrew’s continues to serve its community in important and exciting ways for years to come.”

Campaigners say that Leith St Andrew’s could help meet the growing demand for alternative sports, physical activities and wellbeing facilities among Leith’s ever increasing population, as evidenced by the support seen for the Leith Links Activity Park development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New activities housed in the church could include parkour and other inclusive movement classes; intergenerational community classes teaching fun, accessible circus skills; and perinatal wellbeing workshops and support.

Think Circus is a charity performing and touring all over Scotland

Thom O’Neil, a neighbour of Leith St Andrew’s who supports the campaign said: "A community-owned space for exciting and emerging activities and recreation would be an incredible benefit to both the local and wider community. Leith prides itself on community, but there is a significant lack of large multipurpose spaces for recreation and community activity and development.”

The campaign is seeking input from local residents and organisations on what Leith St Andrew's could look like as a community wellbeing centre, as well as volunteers who can help apply for funding and build local support.