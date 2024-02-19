Campaign to end malaria comes to Scotland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event comes after politicians and candidates gathered in Glasgow and Edinburgh this week to show their support for a Zero Malaria Britain campaign, calling for the UK to ‘Finish the Job’ and be part of the global effort to end malaria.

Malaria No More UK has launched a UK-wide campaign, hosting events across the country to call on all political parties to re-commit to the fight against malaria ahead of the upcoming general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, the campaign went to Scottish Labour Conference with an event hosted by the Scottish Fabians and Malaria No More UK (MNMUK). Katherine Sangster, National Director of the Scottish Fabians, chaired an event reflecting on Labour’s groundbreaking work to co-found The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and looking ahead to the opportunity a Labour government has to contribute to ending the malaria epidemic by 2030.

Chris Murray, Labour candidate for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh, supports the malaria campaign

The panel featured Labour parliamentary candidates Dr Zubir Ahmed (Glasgow South West) and Kirsty McNeill (Midlothian) and advocacy and life sciences experts leading the charge to meet the SDG target of ending malaria by 2030.

MNMUK is taking the ‘Finish The Job’ campaign around the country, highlighting British progress in the fight against malaria, and the long-term investment in life sciences that is needed to achieve the goal of ending the epidemic by 2030.

On Wednesday and Thursday, MNMUK representatives met Deidre Brock MP, Paul Sweeney MSP, Dr Zubir Ahmed and Chris Murray in Glasgow and Edinburgh to discuss the role British science can play in helping to end this preventable disease. They took part in a mosquito themed tin can alley game, launching mosquito nets at cans emblazoned with the insects - a light-hearted way to demonstrate the importance of hitting the target accurately with the right scientific and medical tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A renewed effort is needed to get the fight against malaria back on track and the combined support of local scientists and parliamentary champions in Scotland and across the UK is vital to ending malaria.

Deidre Brock, Edinburgh North and Leith MP, said: ‘Tackling global challenges as good global citizens is at the heart of the values of the SNP. It’s even more important we continue to play our part in supporting those most in need after the UK Government’s cuts to overseas aid.

"Malaria is a deadly disease, and in Sub Saharan Africa 80 per cent of all malaria deaths are children. With the right support and investment, we can end malaria in our lifetimes and save the lives of millions around the world.

Dr Zubir Ahmed, Labour candidate for Glasgow South West and a malaria survivor, added: "‘Scotland is an important contributor to Britain’s leading role in the fight against malaria, with institutions such as Glasgow University working in partnership with researchers in Malawi and Burkina Faso.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is vital we continue to support scientific research to end a disease which can have a devastating impact on people and communities. Having contracted malaria as a child, I’m determined to end this disease for good."